About WFAA Original

John McCaa

News for us at WFAA is now, and always has been, much more than soundbites, dates, and places.

We chronicle for our viewers the world as it unfolds for around them… sharing experiences, hopes, and dreams of countless families, friends and sometimes strangers.

We do it with an eye toward showing how they impact each other and each of us.

Our stories are about our world... its good, its bad, its tenderness and its pain. A complete picture of how we are linked and sometimes separate in our everyday lives.

- John McCaa

