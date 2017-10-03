North Texas senior spends $600 on her Texas-sized mum

ALVARADO, Texas -- Homecoming at Alvarado High School typically means hundred of senior girls decked out in colorful mums.

But the five-foot, purple and white, life-sized 'Texas' mum Brittany Eicker wore this year was in a class by itself.

"You know the saying, 'Go big or go home," said Eicker. "You look at it and think, 'Oh, your back is going to hurt.' But my back or neck didn't hurt, and I wore it from 8 a.m. until 11 that night."

Eicker said so many people snapped photos and posted them online that soon her mum was "viral."

That was fine with Lisa Campbell. She built it piece-by-piece over 15 long hours.

"She had star-shaped lights," said Campbell. "It's a giant Texas. I've done one other like it, but that one was all pink."

Mums by Lisa is run out of her house in Haltom City.

Since the image of Brittany's mum went viral, business has been booming. "The past week and a half have been crazy," she said.

She can put together up to 20 a week. Most cost a little over $100.

Brittany's cost just under $600.

"It's a lot of money, but I work two jobs," said the 17-year-old. "I worked for it. I paid for it. I got to see what it was like to spend my own money."

Eicker has been collecting mums since the fourth grade. She says usually her dad helps design and build them, but this project was simply too overwhelming.

As for what to do with it now?

"I'll keep it with the others in my room," said Eicker.

