Nonprofit 'Carry the Load' presents $1M donations to partners

"Carry The Load" presented $1 million in donations to its 2017 non-profit partners who directly impact the welfare of our nation’s military, law enforcement, firefighters, rescue personnel and their families. (Photo: WFAA)

"Carry The Load" presented $1 million in donations to its 2017 non-profit partners who directly impact the welfare of our nation’s military, law enforcement, firefighters, rescue personnel and their families.



The Tuesday event signifies Carry The Load’s responsibility of creating awareness, funding and an environment of collaboration for its partners. Together, they provide healing and strength for the mind, body and soul of our nation’s heroes.



The annual event serves to honor the service and memory of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders. It started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, but it has since expanded from coast to coast.



Click here to learn more about all 25 of the 2017 non-profit partner organizations

© 2017 WFAA-TV