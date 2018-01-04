New MLK parade in Arlington features big names, unites six counties

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963. (AFP/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: WFAA)

North Texas is ready to tip its hat to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — and in a big way.

Residents will celebrate the leader’s birthday over three days, culminating with the Toyota North Texas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Celebration on Jan. 15.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will serve as the honorary grand marshal of the parade that’s geared for the first time to unite six counties — Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman and Collin — in one regional celebration.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration is a time to reflect on the triumphs, tragedies, and lessons of the past, and I am humbled and proud to participate in an event to commemorate the legacy of a brave man and his mark on history,” Abbott said.

