Mom's hilarious back-to-school photo goes viral

SALEM, Ala. – An Alabama mom is taking social media by storm for the photo she posted of her kids going back to school.

The picture shows Jena Willingham enjoying a drink in the swimming pool while her less-than-enthused children are standing behind her with the school gear on.

“Happy first day of school everyone!” her post declared.

The image, which was posted early Monday, nabbed nearly 9,200 shares in 23 hours.

