Live rent-free and star in new Austin-based MTV reality show

Casting call for Austin, Texas. (Photo: Screengrab from Lime Pictures)

AUSTIN - A casting call for an MTV reality TV show could give Millennials the chance of a lifetime - living rent-free in Austin, Texas.

It's no secret that the price to rent an apartment in Austin is skyrocketing as more people decide to make Central Texas their permanent home. So if you want to keep more money in your pocket, all you'll need to do is share your life - drama and all - on TV.

The show is described as a mix between "The Real World", "Friends", and "Melrose Place", and the casting company isn't being too specific about the type of people who should apply for the show.

According to limecasting.com, the show wants to hear stories from, couples, best friends, roommates, families and singles, who are exploring the work world, looking for love, or just trying to figure their lives out.

People can either be already living in Austin or be willing to move.

If chosen, you'll live in the "greatest apartment building" in Austin.

Lime Pictures is holding open auditions at Zax Restaurant and Bar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Go here to apply.

