Little princess learning what it means to serve

Six-year-old Anabella Spears is the reigning Miss Texas Princess. She won her crown just a few months ago. (Photo: WFAA)

Lots of little girls grow up wanting to be a princess. It’s not often they actually get to be one.



Six-year-old Anabella Spears is the reigning Miss Texas Princess. She won her crown just a few months ago.



It’s a role she takes seriously. So seriously that she decided to use her new title to do something incredible.



“For a six-year-old, that to be her heart, it’s shocking even being her mom,” said Anabella’s mom, Alexis Spears.



It all started with a haircut. The morning after winning her crown, Anabella donated much of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. She wasn’t done, not even close.



Since July, Anabella has spent much of her free time, and even her busy time, volunteering.



She’s collected school supplies for kids in need, helped with hurricane Harvey relief and even served ice cream to residents at an assisted living facility.



“Here you go,” she said as she passed around the frozen treat. All of these things in less than three months.



“I think that’s the right thing to do, and I like to help people feel better,” Anabella said.



If someone has a need, this princess will treat them like royalty. It may have started with a donation of hair, but it’s ended in giving all her heart.



Anabella wants to be a veterinarian one day, but promises to continue giving back long after she passes on her crown.



“I still like to help people and make them feel better and make them feel special,” she said.



“And I’m just excited cause I know Anabella will change the world,” her mom said.



By the looks of it, she already has.

© 2017 WFAA-TV