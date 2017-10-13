Incredible story weaved in the fabric of a State Fair blanket

DALLAS -- At the State Fair of Texas, there are hundreds of exhibits to welcome you in, fatten you up, and entertain you. But perhaps the most impressive thing to see is an ordinary-looking afghan inside the Creative Arts building.

That blanket, and a few others like it, were created by a high school junior in Waxahachie named Carson Skidmore.

Carson has autism. Diagnosed at three, autism wasn’t the end of the world. But for his mom, Dusti Stewart, it sure felt like it.

“No parent has a child and says, 'I hope he doesn’t live his life to his fullest,'” she said as a tear ran down her face.

What the future held, she had no idea.

“It’s hard to answer,” she said.

Eventually though, Carson showed he can, indeed, live a full life.

“This is a 1970 Ford Mustang,” Carson said, describing his stepdad Ken’s favorite car.

He got really into cars, is a remarkable swimmer, and wants to be a mechanic one day. But it's crocheting where he shows his true potential.

A teacher taught Carson to crochet a few years ago and he’s been hooked on yarn ever since. In fact, it’s all he asks for on Christmas. He even sells his creations at school.

“And makes more money than his sister,” Dusti said.

But what’s truly valuable is that blanket at the State Fair. There was no crochet contest for kids with disabilities. Carson competed against typical kids from all over the state and won a blue ribbon. Two blue ribbons, actually.

“I feel like a famous person for the first time ever,” he exclaimed.

Rarely does a lifetime of work go toward earning a blue ribbon and never has it been more appreciated. Which is why tonight, nowhere in America will you find a prouder mom.

“Very proud,” Dusti said, fighting back tears. “Yeah.”

