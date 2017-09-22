IBB Design Fine Furnishings' Shay Geyer takes you inside the Traditional Home's Dallas Decorators Showhouse
Go to www.ibbdesign.com for more information. For tickets to the Traditional Home's Dallas Decorators Showhouse in Southlake, go to www.dallasshowhouse.com.
WFAA 10:28 AM. CDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Lee Park will again be Oak Lawn Park (for now)Sep 22, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
-
Canton farm reopens after tornado with big fall festivalSep 22, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
8 things you may not know about Big TexSep 21, 2017, 6:35 p.m.