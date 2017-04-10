HGTV 'Fixer Upper' barn-turned-home lands on market for $1.2M by Dallas firm

Courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty/CAROL EMBRY (Photo: CAROL EMBRY, Â© Picture it Sold!)

A Texas-sized 'barndominium,' or barn-turned-house, featured in HGTV's "Fixer Upper," television show has landed on the market for $1.2 million near Waco, by a Dallas-based real estate firm.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has listed the 2,653-square-foot barn-turned-house and the 16 acres of land it sits on in Lacy Lakeview near Waco, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Dallas-Fort Worth.

MORE PHOTOS: To see more, including the giant kitchen, click here.

"There really aren't these kinds of properties on the market," Jennifer Roberts, who is one of the Briggs Freeman listing agents on the property, told the Dallas Business Journal.

"Not only is it a unique structure, but it is also unique as a 'Fixer Upper' home and can't be compared to other homes on the market," she added.

Roberts, whose sister Kristi Bass is selling the property, has the barndominium listed at 123 Spring Creek St. with fellow Realtor Pete Ryan.

"I'm sad that what I dreamed of this place becoming may only be realized through new ownership," Bass said, in a written statement emailed to the Dallas Business Journal by Roberts.

"The barndominium is iconic and deserves to be enjoyed to its fullest," she added.

The barndominium has enough space for five bedrooms, a living area, a grand dining hall that serves 16, a contemporary kitchen and other living spaces.

The contents of the barn — such as furniture, dishes, lighting, linens, televisions and other finishes — will be sold to the new owner.

The home sits on 16 acres of private land with oak trees, a private lake and native Texas plants and flowers.

Even though the home was put on the market last week, Roberts said she's already seeing interest from would-be Texas homebuyers and expects the barndominium to garner global attention.

"I think we will have international interest as well," she told me. "We have already gotten a lot of response because it's such a unique property."

© 2017 WFAA-TV