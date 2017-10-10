Here's one way that TCU is more popular than the Dallas Cowboys

A TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag. (Photo: NTTA handout)

The Dallas Cowboys may grab bigger crowds and headlines across North Texas, but it’s Texas Christian University that adorns more windshields.

A simple purple TollTag featuring the TCU logo is the best-selling specialty tag in the Metroplex, according to the North Texas Tollway Authority. More than 26,000 TCU TollTags have been sold since the agency began offering them in 2013.

TollTags may be used on the region’s growing tollway system, as well as on the many managed toll lanes on Metroplex freeways. Among them: North Tarrant Express along Loop 820 and Airport Freeway in Northeast Tarrant County, the DFW Connector in Grapevine and LBJ Express in Dallas.

The Cowboys specialty TollTag is the second-most popular with more than 17,000 sold.

Why the sales spike? It doesn’t hurt that the Horned Frogs are having a terrific football season, now ranked No. 6 nationally.



