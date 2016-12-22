Hansen Interviews: Kelli Finglass

They are arguably the most recognized cheerleaders in the world--America's Sweethearts who cheer for America's Team. They are equally known for their trademark white cowboy boots and hot pants as they are for their girl next door personalities. They are athletes. Dancers. Educated and hard working. And they are led by a tough, driven and talented former cheerleader and Texan.



Dale sits down for a conversation with Kelli Finglass, Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, to talk history, outreach, a winning season, and maybe just a little about that iconic uniform too.





