Hair stylist turned certified life coach

Urania Terrell moved to North Texas from Flint, Michigan when she was 18-years-old.

She was a young woman with big dreams to become a hair stylist. It was only a matter of time until she blossomed into one of the hottest hairstylists in DFW.



Urania had more than 170 clients, she appeared in magazines and went on tour with A-list celebrities.

After more than 25 years in the business, the trend-setter noticed a higher calling that she could not ignore.

"Women sat in my chair for more than just hair," said Terrell. "Women told me all about their lives, life stories, their hurts and they shared their pains."

Urania said she had to dream bigger, selling everything right down to her salon chair to become a certified life coach.

"The one thing that everybody told me that I did not see for myself is them saying you are so courageous," she said. "I said no I am just answering a calling that has been placed on me."



Dr. Rebecca Harvey, a wellness-based psychotherapist, welcomed Urania into her practice at the Wellness Center in Dallas.



"I think that her approach to healing is as unique as her personal style," said Dr. Harvey. "She just has this brightness about her and this wonderful energy about her, and I wanted her to be a part of this space and the healing that happens here."



At the start of January 2018, Urania has more than 50 clients with a focus based on mental health at 6060 N. Central Expressway in Dallas.

"My gift is the biggest tool to receive people and listen to them," said Terrell. "I want to help tap into something that has always been there."

