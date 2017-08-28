Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger, Gulf Coast Fish Bowl win 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger (by Tom Grace & Edna Sutton): Two funnel cakes "buns" are fried to a golden crunch and topped with powdered sugar. Then they're placed on either side of a freshly-grilled burger patty, crispy bacon, and gooey queso.

DALLAS -- The State Fair of Texas has announced the winners of the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards.

The Gulf Coast Fish Bowl won the award for "Best Taste -- Sweet" while the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger (pictured above) won for "Best Taste -- Savory" and the award for "Most Creative."

"This year’s finalists proved that there is no shortage of creativity when it comes to this competition," fair officials said Sunday.

The Gulf Coast Fish Bowl, created by Clint Probst, features an alcoholic tropical punch with Nerds candy and Swedish Fish.

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl (by Clint Probst): Drinkable aquarium that begins with Nerds® candy gravel, ice and a specially-formulated blue alcoholic punch. Swedish Fish® swim through the ice while a pineapple slice serves as the lid!

The Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger, created by Tom Grace, features funnel cake as the "buns" with a juicy patty, bacon, and queso in the middle.

The other finalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards will be for sale at the State Fair of Texas and are listed below:

Fernie’s Fried Texas Sheet Cake (by Winter Family Concessions): Brownie cake coated in ground cocoa puffs, panko, and cinnamon sugar, then fried and glazed with a rich icing made with Dr. Pepper®. Topped with pecans, whipped cream and strawberry.

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick (by Sherry & Chris Howard): Homestyle, perfectly spiced chicken noodle soup is deep fried and served on a stick.

Deep Fried Froot Loops® (by Gracie & Milton Whitley): Sweetened Froot Loops® folded into whipped marshmallow, dipped in a creamy batter, fried to a golden brown, and then topped with a drizzle of glaze and powdered sugar.

Pinot Noir Popcorn (by The Parish Family): A blend of Santa Monica Kettle Corn dusted with Pinot Noir burgundy wine powder. The wine-flavored popcorn is paired with savory cheddar cheese flavors to give you the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Fat Smooth (by Tami Nevins-Mayes): Three Belgium mini cream puffs on a skewer dipped in a Café Du Monde® beignet batter. They are then fried until golden brown, dusted in powdered sugar, and drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce.

Surfin’ Turfin’ Tator Boat (by Melissa & David Harrison): Lobster and steak, topped with cheese after being stuffed into a baked potato with butter melted inside. Topped with a single empress cut lobster claw and side of lemon butter.

Texas Fajita Fries (by Nick Bert): Breaded deep-fried beef fajita strips seasoned with a sriracha spice mix and served in a bread cone on bed of Texas toothpicks with side of pico de gallo and sour cream guacamole hot sauce.

The Tamale Donut (by Justin Martinez): "Classic Pork" Tamale Donut starts with slow-cooked pork carnitas, blended with masa, then hand-formed into a donut shape and fried. Finished off with a drizzle of homemade creamy jalapeno salsa.

The State Fair is Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

