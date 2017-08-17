Fort Worth beauty blogger to stream plastic surgery live

Ashley Devonna, 24-year-old Fort Worth beauty blogger, has hundreds of thousands of followers. (Photo: Hoye, Sarah, WFAA)

DALLAS - Ashley Devonna lives her life out loud.



The 24-year-old Fort Worth beauty blogger has hundreds of thousands of followers. On Friday morning, she’ll be baring it all live and in color from the operating table while she gets breast implants.



Days before the big event, Ashley explained online why she wanted to have her surgery live.



“This is set in stone, and it’s a personal decision I have made for myself,” she said. “I am making this decision not because I lack self-confidence, I am making this decision not because I don’t love myself, or am not comfortable in my skin. I just see nothing wrong with an enhancement.”



Dr. Farah Khan, a board certified plastic surgeon, will perform the surgery. This is the first time she’s live streamed from the operating table, she said.



“We’re just trying to showcase Ashley’s journey. I feel like if we can actually educate the public about what it is that we do and how it can help them, then I think it’s great,” she said. “Plastic surgery is not for everyone.”



Ashley joins the many plastic surgery patients sharing their procedures publicly, a growing trend showcased on reality TV shows like Dr. Miami and Botched.



“The more people engage in behaviors that are very public, it becomes an issue of changing social norms,” said UNT Dallas psychology professor Mario Casa de Calvo. “It can add to the pressure, especially young people, or teenagers feel having to keep up with their peers.”



The surgery will start streaming at 8:30 a.m. on her Facebook page.

© 2017 WFAA-TV