Former TCU student wins big money on Wheel of Fortune, but he's not keeping it all

Sanders Campbell, a former TCU student, won $45,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua, on the Wheel of Fortune. (Carol Kaelson)

Sanders Campbell never expected to end up on a TV game show. But the 34-year-old Dallas man, and former TCU student, ended up competing on “Wheel of Fortune” — and winning $45,000 and a trip to Antigua.

“It’s one of those things that you think would never happen to you, like having your name drawn in a big raffle or winning the lottery,” Campbell, who works in mineral acquisitions at Morado Energy, said after the episode he appeared in aired earlier this week. “I still can’t believe it happened.”

He and his wife, Natalie, aren’t keeping all the winnings, though.

The couple — parents to a two-year-old son, Sanders IV, and a baby due Dec. 1 — decided before the show that they would donate 20 percent of their winnings to charity.

“With all of the devastation that Hurricane Harvey brought to the Texas Coast, and this being 'Salute to Texas Week' on 'Wheel of Fortune,' this is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community in a time of need,” Campbell said.

And he still can’t really believe he made it onto the show in the first place. His quest started earlier this year, when he and his family were watching the show. They saw a commercial asking anyone interested in being on the show to submit an online video. A little while later, his wife took a short video of him giving their son a bath and submitted it. He got a call back inviting him to audition in Dallas.

By June he had been invited to be on the show. Then in August, he headed to the Wheel of Fortune studio in Los Angeles to tape the episode that ended up airing Oct. 9.

Go here to keep reading this article.

© 2017 WFAA-TV