DALLAS - Is Texas ready for a burger with no beef?

A meat-free, eco-friendly burger that was developed in Silicon Valley will go on sale for the first time tomorrow at Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations around the state.

It's called the Impossible Burger, made from a proprietary blend of potato protein, wheat protein, and other plant-based ingredients by California-based Impossible Foods.

"It emulates beef quite well," said Sam Vincent, a manager with Hopdoddy.

It cooks just like a beef burger, turning from pink to brown thanks to an ingredient called heme that mimics blood. The Impossible Burger is designed to create the texture and taste of real ground beef, with similar nutritional qualities but at far less cost to the environment.

The Impossible Burger was developed by a scientist at Stanford, and high-profile investors like Google Ventures and Bill Gates have bought into the promise of a burger that requires far less water and land and emits nearly 90 percent fewer greenhouses gases than a meat-based burger.

"It's much more sustainable than cattle," said Vincent.

Austin-based Hopdoddy is the only restaurant in Texas that will serve the Impossible Burger initially, joining a select list of restaurants in New York and California. The burger alone will retail for $14 at 11 locations across the state, including three in Dallas. An additional location will open in Fort Worth later this year.

Hopdoddy typically grinds their own meat in stores, but the Impossible Burger is created at an Impossible Foods facility in California and shipped to restaurants. It's formed into patties in the kitchen before it hits the grill.

The Imposssible Burger costs more than Hopdoddy's regular burgers to make, but they believe that even in beef-loving Texas, some consumers are ready for a meat-like burger that's also green.

"People are going to be excited about it," said Vincent. "Now we have a plant-based burger that tastes like meat."

