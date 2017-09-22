Doesn't feel like fall? Searching for fall in North Texas

From pumpkin patches to firewood, signs of fall are all around if you look for them!

At 3 p.m. Friday, we said "Sayonara, summer!" But is it just us, or does it totally not feel like fall yet?

We know fall is out there, so we went to find it. We hit the road towards Johnson County down the Chisholm Trail Parkway and went out in search of any signs of the season we could find.

And we didn't have to travel far.

Fall has arrived at Mainstay Farm, on the border of Cleburne and Burleson. Friday, the entire crew was pumpkin prepping. Saturday, they open for the season.

"Todat we are very busy," laughs owner Marianna Wilson. They've unloaded dozens upon dozens of pumpkins and funky-looking gourds. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin ice cream and hayrides also help set the mood.

"It never feels like fall in Texas, but the minute you look at pumpkins like this – it reeks of it—it’s awesome," she says.

We found fall in Crowley, too, at Granddad's Wood Yard.

"Red oak has about the best smell you’re going to get, in my opinion," says "Granddad" Michael Lindsey.

Lindsey says people are already buying firewood for the cooler season, despite temperatures in the 90s on the first day of fall.

"They’ll buy a truckload of wood and turn the air conditioner on," Lindsey says.

Lindsey is ready for it to feel like fall, too. "I'm too old for that 100 degree stuff," he jokes.

"It's just a great time of year," Wilson says. "And yes it does cool off. Eventually."

© 2017 WFAA-TV