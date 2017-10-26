Did you know Dallas: Underwater pumpkin carving

Leaves are falling, the temperatures are dropping and pumpkins are waiting to be carved.

As if the pumpkin carving experience isn't tricky enough, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium takes it up a notch every single year with their underwater pumpkin carving events.

That's right. Under...water.

Their highly trained divers dress up in Halloween costumes and compete to see who can carve the best masterpiece while their inside a 160,000-gallon ocean tank with stingrays, turtles and sharks.

The animals inside the tank lend a helping hand in the carving process because the pumpkins serve as food to them.

The public is able to see the underwater pumpkin carvings at 11:30 a.m. on October 28 and 31.

On Halloween, the kiddos can trick-or-treat in their costumes at the aquarium and recieve special treats.

Another successful day of trying out pumpkin enrichment!!!🍊 #adventureswithJulie #aquaristlife #isthisevenwork #lovemyjob #enrichment A post shared by SEA LIFE Grapevine (@sealifegrpevine) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

We are trying some fun fall themed enrichment and using pumpkins! It was a hit and we were pretty excited about it!!! 🤗🍁🍊🍊🍊 #adventureswithJulie #aquaristlife #enrichment #enrichmentexcitesus #zebrashark A post shared by SEA LIFE Grapevine (@sealifegrpevine) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

© 2017 WFAA-TV