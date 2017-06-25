Did you know, Dallas: Thai-inspired ice cream rolls

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream...and trust me, this ice cream is worth screaming for.

If you've ever walked down Elm Street in Deep Ellum on any given afternoon or evening, you've more than likely seen the massive line outside Chills 360.

The ice cream shop is known for its Thai- inspired ice cream rolls and the end product shows it's definitely worth the wait.

Each cup of dessert is made right in front of your eyes and costs around under $10 depending on which flavor and toppings you pick.

As if the concept isn't sweet enough, you can choose your favorite sauce and they'll write your name inside your ice cream making it Snapchat perfect.

Be prepared to spend a few minutes waiting in line, the place may be small, but it attracts a huge crowd.

Can't make it to Deep Ellum? Chills 360 is opening a location in the Historic Downtown Square in Rockwall and Fort Worth’s West 7th District by the end of July.

Grab a friend and your sweet tooth because this is definitely a summer treat worth checking out...and Instagramming of course.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV