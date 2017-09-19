Did you know, Dallas: Kusama Pumpkins

The first mirror pumpkin room created by Yayoi Kusama since 1991 has landed in Dallas.

This is the only Infinity Mirror Room of its kind in a North American collection and now it's at the Dallas Museum of Art through February.

All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins is a reflective mirrored chamber from the floor to the walls, filled with a series of acrylic yellow pumpkins covered in black polka dots, a signature of hers.

The installation opens to the public starting October 1. DMA members can see it before it officially opens and for free. The installation requires a $16 special exhibition ticket. There are discounts for seniors, students, and military. Children 11 and under are free.

You must make an online reservation with a timed ticket to visit this installation.

Kimberly Daniell, the senior manager of communications for DMA says visitors are allowed to spend a maximum of 45 seconds inside the installation and only two people can be inside at a time.

Daniell says the 45-second limit was something Kusama wanted to keep the experience at the exhibit contained to that time frame and trust us, 45-seconds is definitely enough time to soak in the sights of room.

Kusama has created twenty different mirror rooms and is widely known for her Infinity Net paintings and Accumulation sculptures.

If you happen to visit, when you post your photos and videos be sure to hashtag #KusamaPumpkins

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

