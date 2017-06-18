Did you know, Dallas: Infinity Pool at The Joule Hotel

Photo Courtesy: Eric Laignel

So it isn't quite Singapore, Mexico or the Maldives...but it's our own corner of the world right here in Dallas.

Did you know, tucked away in downtown Dallas is our very own infinity pool?

If you've ever been to The Joule then you know what an incredibly unique experience it is to take a dip in their pool. If you haven't been to The Joule hotel, you'd never know that as you're walking down Main Street, someone could potentially be swimming above you!

The hotel itself is a revitalized 1920's neo-Gothic landmark building and is known throughout the country as a staple in downtown Dallas.

The pool used to be open to the public, however the policy has changed to exclusively be for hotel guests.

Even if you're a Dallas resident, this could be the perfect place for a staycation or for your out-of-town guests.

