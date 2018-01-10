Dallas shelter dog appearing in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

Photo: Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center

A piece of Dallas is headed to New York City for Animal Planet's 2018 Puppy Bowl.

Lucy was brought to Dallas Animal Services as a stray too young to be away from her mom and siblings. She went into foster care and was eventually adopted.

This pup is one of 90 other puppies from around the country taking part in the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event on Animal Planet that's similar to the Super Bowl, only with puppies.

You can cheer Lucy and the other pups on at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.

