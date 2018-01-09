Dallas podcaster's new show launches with chart-topping success

DALLAS -- A new podcast recorded in the back of an East Dallas property shot to the top of the charts in less than a week.

Music was what got Lindsay Graham in front of a soundboard, but he discovered a new passion behind it.

"Honestly, I think it’s just playing guitar in high school," he said. "I’m just a mediocre musician, but I found that I’m pretty ok on the production side."

Over the years, Graham recorded songs with bands and audiobooks with authors. He founded Spoke Media in 2015, and helped produce a podcast in early 2016. Graham himself recorded the ads, which impressed another company, Wondery, enough to have him launch and host a new history podcast.

American History Tellers is a weekly series, and its first episodes focus on The Cold War. It went live last Wednesday. The next morning, on the Apple charts, it was the number one podcast in the country.

"I was pretty quickly told via text that we had hit number one," he said.

This week its held steady at number two.

WFAA contacted Apple for more information as to how those charts are calculated. Expert's best guess is the algorithm considers how many people have subscribed to a show, the number of reviews and number of downloads.

"We definitely have reached millions," said Graham. "That’s for sure."

Not bad for a guy whose day job is fundraising for SMU.

"Yes," Graham admitted. "This is just a number one in the country hobby!"

One heard from coast to coast, recorded in East Dallas in a 12-by-16-foot room.

