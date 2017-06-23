Dallas Cowboys yard sale on Saturday

There’s a way for you to get some items that belonged to Cowboys players at garage sale prices. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - There’s a way for you to get some items that belonged to Dallas Cowboys players at garage sale prices.

Truckloads of items from Cowboys players, coaches and front office staff were donated for a special cause, helping domestic violence charities.



“If you are a huge Cowboys fan, you’re gonna want to come here,” said Jameson Olsen, director of marketing for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “It’s for a great cause, but you get to say, I have Cooper Witten’s baseball cards.”



Olsen was busy getting ready Friday for the main event helping volunteers sort through mountains of clothes and arranging furniture.



Among the gently used items were a set of Darren McFadden’s chandeliers and Cole Beasley’s beloved red lounge chair.



“Mrs. Beasley was very excited to donate it as she has been trying to part with it for many years,” Olsen said and laughed. “Cole was attached to it.”



Look a little harder, and you’ll find a couple of Beasley’s son’s baby blankets. Jason Witten kicked in a few items too.



The “First & Goal Yard Sale” kicks off Saturday morning inside AT&T Stadium. Proceeds will go to the Salvation Army, The Gatehouse and The Family Place. As the largest family violence agency in North Texas, the non-profit helped nearly 10,000 last year.



“This cause knows no race, no gender, it might be someone you even know is affected by it,” said Diane Metcalfe Leggette, chief of staff at The Family Place. “This is an awesome way to give back to your community and also benefit from it. You’re gonna find some great deals there.”



Also up for grabs are electronics, lots of clothing and children’s items. All prices are negotiable.



“It’s just like a garage sale,” said Olsen. “You’re actually going to be getting things from the Cowboys that they paid a lot of money for.”



The First & Goal Charity "Yard Sale" takes place Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. There is $5 admission.

