Dallas Children's Theater presents "Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium"
"Goosebumps The musical: Phantom of the Auditorium" opens September 22 with performances through October 29 at Dallas Children's Theater at 5938 Skillman Street. Call (214) 978-0110 for information or go to www.dct.org.
WFAA 12:53 PM. CDT September 20, 2017
