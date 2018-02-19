Dallas chef uses passion to help children who share her scars

When chef Becky Foulk’s mom died in 2016, the only way she could think to cope was soup.

“I spent four or five months making soup,” Foulk said.

She did it as a testament to the woman who made everything possible.

“I had a mother who turned around and said I am not going to die, as in me,” Foulk said. “She was going to do everything in her power to make sure I had a great life. And she did.”

When Becky was just two, her family‘s house burned to the ground.

Her father died saving her life but 80 percent of her body was burned. Doctors had to rebuild large portions of her hands.

“I had 226 operations from the age of two to the age of 13,” she said.

Becky scars or obvious to everyone except her mom. While many people stared or made jokes, Becky’s mom assured her she still have unlimited potential.

“One of the things my mother always said to me was, "‘it’s not you, it’s them,’” Foulk said.

Becky became an accomplished chef and after her mom died published her first cookbook, “Cooking Soup to Nuts.”

It’s about soup, her mom’s favorite meal. But to truly honor her mom’s legacy back is paying it forward by inspiring children just like her.

Proceeds from her cookbook will be given to Camp I-Thonka-Chi, a camp for children have been severely burned.

“I am where I am because I had a mother who was so strong,” Foulk said. “If I can do that with one child, what more can you ask for?”

It’s a recipe for something great.

To order Chef Foulk’s cookbook, or for more information please visit her website.

© 2018 WFAA-TV