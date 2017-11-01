Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year...already? Arlington woman says 'Why not?'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It’s a funny thing to watch the world go from spooky to jolly in under 12 hours.

Your morning coffee may have come in a holiday cup. Stores are decorating their windows and the sounds of the season are on satellite radio.

But nowhere has Christmas come as early as it has at Nikki Peterson’s house.

"As my years go on, I get earlier and earlier," she said. "I was off work, and I just spent the whole day putting up stuff."

On Halloween night the only thing at her door in Arlington was Santa.

"I had a couple people honk at me driving by, but most people kind of gave me this funny look and walked away," Peterson said.

On the first day of November, her tree is complete well ahead of other people’s schedules.

Yes, her friends tease her. She knows some of you Grinches might think it’s all a bit much. She doesn’t care. This is for her.

"The season itself just makes me happy, and I want to be happy more than anything else," she said.

And to the rest of you eager to decorate, take Peterson’s motto to heart.

"There’s no 'early' for joy," she said. "No too early for happiness."

Even if it's too early for you to hang the lights, it's the perfect time to think about the holiday events that have become traditions for so many families.



The North Pole Express in Grapevine has already sold out. Carriage rides in the Highland Park neighborhood of Dallas are still available many dates through December, as are tickets to performances of the Nutcracker in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

© 2017 WFAA-TV