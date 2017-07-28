Celebrity party planner and author Debi Lilly's Wedding Pairings Floral Collections

Head to your local Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Market Street stores to learn more or visit Albertsons.com/debilillyweddings or TomThumb.com/debilillyweddings for more Debi Lilly Designs wedding pairings inspiration.

WFAA 11:19 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories