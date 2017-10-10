Build your own Whataburger mum and rule over Homecoming

How to crush every other mum at Homecoming with the Whatamum. Thank you to Whataburger and DesignImprovised.com for the use of this video. MORE: http://on.wfaa.com/2wLXKl0

WFAA 2:44 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories