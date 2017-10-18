Bride speaks out about controversial breastfeeding note

Shelby, bride

A Texas bride is speaking out about a social media post that went viral, calling out her decision to have new moms breastfeed in a designated area.

A guest of the wedding, Ceara LaFrance, posted the wedding invitation on Facebook, which requests new moms go to the ladies room to nurse.

The note reads, "...we have designated an appropriate place for you to feed your baby so that you do not have to do so in public in front of our family and friends. For your convenience we are accommodating you with a comfortable and private area with chairs."

The bride, Shelby, spoke to WFAA about the fallout of the post and shared her point of view. Watch her interview with the player above.

