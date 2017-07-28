You can own WFAA's melted crayon masterpiece and help North Texas kids

We melted 64 Crayola Crayons on canvas on the roof of WFAA in downtown Dallas on July 27, 2017.

It was a viral sensation, reaching more than 3 million people on Facebook, now WFAA is excited to share this beautiful, unique piece for your personal art collection. Oh, and all proceeds go to a great cause!

Click here to view the listing on eBay and make a bid to help North Texas kids!

The LIVE video of this creation was shared all over North Texas and the country! WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus even smudged his finger in the colorful mess!







It got so much attention, WFAA's Dale Hansen couldn't help but poke a little fun at our colorful experiment. Watch Dale's rant here.

On your phone? Watch a quick time-lapse video of the masterpiece coming to life.

This unique Texas creation is on canvas and measures: 22 inches wide x 28 inches tall.

100% of funds received will go directly to Community Partners of Dallas to purchase school supplies for children in the foster care system.



Imagine hanging this collection on your wall and at the same time helping out North Texas children!



