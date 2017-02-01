Baylor Heart Health Month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First openly transgender mayor in Texas
-
REPEATED ARRESTS FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE
-
FW COP HAS BODY CAMERA INJQUIRY REJECTED
-
Gov. Abbott's State of the State address
-
FAMILY DETAINED FOR 16 HOURS
-
Horses die in Fort Worth Stock show accidents
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
HELL OR HIGH WATER
-
Hansen recaps uneventful Pro Bowl
-
Detainee released at DFW Airport
More Stories
-
Arlington man found with kidnapped woman chained…Feb. 1, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Gov. cancels $1.5M in grants for Travis Co. as new…Feb. 1, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
-
Sex offender blames repeated indecent exposure…Jan 31, 2017, 9:58 p.m.