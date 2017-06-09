Austin eye brow artist Karen Helton of Kiss N' Makeup

Eye brow artist Karen Helton demonstrates her brow technique June 9 and 10 from 10 a-m to 5 p.m. at Sharla's Boutique at 109 E. Virginia Street in McKinney. All available appointments are booked, however, you are welcome to watch and learn.

WFAA 10:27 AM. CDT June 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories