August dollar days at Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Arboretum (Jordan Armstrong, WFAA)

This Texas heat is no joke, but as we roll into August, we may be in for some cooler days. Cooler days mean more opportunities to spend some time outside.

The Dallas Arboretum is encouraging you to do just that with their August Dollar Days special.

For the entire month of August, admission is $1, parking is $5, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats, $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes.

Normally, admission is anywhere between $10 and $18 and parking is $10.

The arboretum offers a number of activities throughout the rest of the summer. Zumba, live music, a solar eclipse party and more. Visit their website for a full list.

The garden is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV