Come along for a visit with April the Giraffe and her calf, Tajiri

Daybreak visits April the Giraffe & her calf Tajiri at Animal Adventure Park (Photo: WGRZ)

Kevin O'Neill with WFAA's Buffalo, New York sister station WGRZ, traveled to the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, just 15 minutes outside Binghamton, to see internet star April the Giraffe and her new baby Tajiri.

The Animal Adventure Park is now open seven days a week for the 2017 season. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo streamed April the Giraffe for over two months while it was closed during her pregnancy.

The park describes itself as an interactive educational animal park, and allows guests to get up close to the animals.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV