Act of kindness helps Arlington military family, twice

Noelle Scala's parents, Joe and Better, were able to be there to put a Master Sergeant pin on their daughter. Photo: Courtesy

FORT WORTH - Air Force veteran Joe Scala is in the hospital battling cancer, but he prefers to talk about how the staff helped him with his heart.

“What they’ve done, they gave us our life back,” he said.

Joe’s agony began when he and his wife, Betty, were both admitted to Texas Health Arlington Memorial as patients last month.

“It was an emotional drain on us. Both of us," she said.

But, soon after, one act of kindness changed everything.

“It gave me my life back,” Joe said with a little grin. “My little girl.”

Air Force Deputy Airfield Manager Noelle Scala is Joe and Betty’s only child. After five miscarriages, they call her their “miracle baby.”

Now, Noelle, after 14 years of dedicated service, was selected to receive one of the highest promotions the Air Force can give: Master Sergeant.

Noelle Scala received a promotion to Master Sergeant. Photo: Courtesy

“It’s something I worked really hard for and I wanted my parents to be a part of that,” Noelle said.

To make sure that could happen, the ceremony was scheduled to take place in Texas at the Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

But a few days before the ceremony, Betty and Joe, both air force veterans themselves, landed in the hospital. They were about to miss the biggest moment of their daughter’s life.

“It was just disparity,” Joe said. “That’s the only word I can think of.”

Patient care facilitator Britton Smith could see the disappointment.

“As a parent I can’t even imagine not being able to see my kid have a promotion that large,” Smith said.

So hospital staff went to work. They worked with the Air Force to see if there was any way Joe and Betty could be a part of their daughter’s big day.

And wouldn’t you know it, there was.

Officials, who already agreed to move the ceremony to Fort Worth, moved it again. This time to the hospital, so these Air Force parents could give their Air Force daughter that Master Sergeant pin.

“I was ecstatic,” Betty said. “I was like, ‘oh my God.’”

“It’s probably one of the most memorable things I will have in my life,” said Noelle.

“This little girl grew up to be a woman,” Joe added. “And her shoulders are bigger than the world. She is the greatest thing that the Air Force has ever had.”

And it was the best medicine this family could have ever asked for.

