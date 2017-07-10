A lesson in homebrewing from Burnett's Biergarten

Beer may have saved the world, but today brewing the good stuff is a competitive craft.



Brewing beer at home can be as simple or as complicated as you make it.



Chad Burnett is a professional chef and homebrewer and Kelly Harris is the owner of Homebrew Headquarters in Richardson.



Every other Saturday, Burnett and Harris host a beer brewing class.



“Making beer isn’t that hard, and it’s fun, and it’s not that expensive," Harris says.



Crafting the perfect brew is a family affair for Burnett.

“My grandfather homebrewed in his basement in Springfield, Missouri so it’s kind of always been in my family," he said. "After his passing I wanted to carry on his legacy of doing that.”



After only three years brewing, Burnett's award-winning beers are gaining national attention.



Harris turned his love for the brew into a business.

“If you would have told me when I was getting my degree, I was going to be applying my degree towards teaching people how to make beer and wine at home, I would have had a big smile on my face," he said. "I probably would

have gotten better grades."



The secret is in the sauce.



“A beer is four ingredients. Hops, malt, yeast and water," Harris said.



In mid-19th Century England, large amounts of hops were added to preserve beer shipped to their colonies in India. The voyage would usually take up to six months.



“After the colony went away the beer style was invented and people didn’t want it to go away, so it became a beer style they kept making," Harris said.



