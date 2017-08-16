A Father & Son: Kindergarten to college

As Charles Brockman III headed off to school, he posted a tweet dedicated to his dad that’s gone viral with nearly 270,000 likes and more than 65,000 shares. (Photo: Custom)

DALLAS - Charles Brockman III isn’t so little anymore.



The track star from Plano Senior High School is officially a college freshman at Mississippi State University.



As he headed off to school, he posted a tweet dedicated to his dad that’s gone viral with nearly 270,000 likes and more than 65,000 shares. The post shows side-by-side photos of Charles’ dad walking him to school – first in kindergarten and now college.



“I posted it just to say thank you to my Dad for always being there, taking me to school almost every day, and being there for the first days of my school days,” said Charles III during a video call from Starkville, Mississippi, where his parents are still visiting. “I wanted to post it and thank him for that.”



Neither one imagined the tweet would be seen around the world. They’ve caught the attention of the locals too.



“Yeah, it’s really crazy,” Charles III said. “My first day of classes were to today, and people are noticing who I am. So, it’s different, but kind of fun.”



The two have spent lots of time together over the years and have a special bond.



“I always say he’s a gift, because he was born on my birthday,” said Charles’ father, Charles Jr. “His mom travels a lot ever since he’s been a little baby, so a lot of times, it’s just been me and him. That’s the thing I’m gonna miss most while he’s here at school.”



Charles said he’ll miss his dad too, but thanks both his parents – especially dad – for giving him a strong foundation.



“He means a lot to me because I know some people don’t have fathers, or father figures,” Charles III said. “I’m so blessed to have a dad that is not only my track coach, my life coach, he’s a friend of mine.”





