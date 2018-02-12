8 ways to celebrate Galentine's Day in DFW

(TODOR TSVETKOV / Getty Images) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Forget Valentine's Day and celebrate the friends who're always there for you with Galentine's Day!

Thanks to the popular television sitcom, "Parks and Recreation," Feb. 13 has been deemed a day for ladies to celebrate ladies. As Leslie Knope says, "It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

via GIPHY

So now that you're caught up on this very important day, here are eight great ways to celebrate the magical love between girlfriends this Tuesday:

GET YOUR DANCE ON

Get your sweat on while having fun as you take Barre Code's mix of barre-dance-cardio with a little bit of burlesque just for Galentine's Day! Even better? There will be bubbles after the class! Members get to bring a friend for free. First time visitors can take a class for $15.

SEE A CHICK FLICK

Galentine's is the perfect excuse to go see a classic favorite on the big screen!

"Roman Holiday," the 1953 film that won Audrey Hepburn her Oscar, is playing at The Magnolia in Dallas Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Go here to buy tickets.

the 1953 film that won Audrey Hepburn her Oscar, is playing at The Magnolia in Dallas Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Go here to buy tickets. A "Moulin Rouge!" Movie Party is being thrown at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson at 7 p.m. Get your song and dance on with your girlfriends! Go here to buy tickets.

is being thrown at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson at 7 p.m. Get your song and dance on with your girlfriends! Go here to buy tickets. A "The Princess Bride" Move Party is being thrown at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars at 7 p.m. Get your quote on and swoon over the handsome Cary Elwes. Tickets can be found here.

CELEBRATE MARDI GRAS

Who says you can't combine Mardi Gras and Galentine's Day? 2018 is a weird year where holidays are matching up (Easter is on April Fool's Day!), so why not join forces? Mardi Gras is extra fun with friends, anyway. Here are some local Fat Tuesday events going on:

The Mardi Craw Party at The Rustic in Dallas is a Cajun-style celebration featuring a crawfish boil (yum!), Mardi Gras beads, face painting and, of course, live music. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Go here for more info.

Mardi Gras 2018 at Dodie's Rockwall features Cajun specials, like dinner for two for $40, crawfish by the pound, Kings Cake, drink specials, and live music from The Big Daddy Band. The cover is $5. Go here for more information.

Fat Tuesday Bead Bash at Bar Louie's will serve $5.50 hurricanes and blue bayous. Voodoo chicken, pasta, and sandwiches will be $10 all day. Go here for more information.

Happiest Hour in Dallas will sell $6 "Happiest Hurricanes" and $14 large frozen grenades. Crawfish etouffee, gumbo, and alligator meatballs will also be on the menu. Go here for more.

Fat Tuesday Party at Legacy Food Hall at Plano. The party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and features a live marching band and parade, live jazz, $6 grenades and hurricanes, plus more! Go here for more information.

CREATE SOMETHING

Plant Nite is the new trend in boozy DIY. Grab some wine, your girls, and create some beautiful terrariums and small succulent gardens! Go here for DFW locations and times.

Painting with a Twist

Stick to the original "ladies night" classic and get messy with some paint! Grab your favorite girls, best wine, and pick up that brush. Go here to find locations and times.

Board and Brush

Canvas painting not your fave? Add to your "farmhouse chic" style and create something that'll look amazing on your walls. Go here to find locations and times.

Sur La Table offers cooking classes at two locations in Dallas. Grab the girls and learn some skills while enjoying a yummy dinner. Go here to see what's on the menu in the Knox District. Go here to see what the Preston Royal location is offering.

Central Market's Cooking School offers cooking classes that are a little more budget-friendly. The chain's Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Plano locations offer the fun, with a different menu most nights. Go here to see what's being cooked up at each one.

ENJOY THE ARTS

If you have theater fans among your group of gal pals, you know North Texas delivers when it comes to the arts. Here's a look at what's playing around town on Galentine's Day:

Frankenstein is playing at Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, based on the 200-year-old novel by Mary Shelley. (Can we say girl power?) Go here to find tickets.

The Ring of Polykrates is playing at the Winspear Opera House. Go here for tickets and show times. Watch our interview with show runners below:

SMELL THE ROSES

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a beautiful place to relax and enjoy time with your girlfriends, all while basking in the beauty of nature! Admission is only $5 for the entire month of February, and a Friendship Tea is scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It's like they knew. Go here for more information.

BE ADVENTUROUS

Stepping out of your comfort zone is a little scary, so why not do it with friends?!

Take to the skies with iFly, an indoor skydiving facility where you'll get the full experience without having to jump out of an airplane. iFly is located in Hurst and Frisco. Go here for more information, and watch our "Did You Know, Dallas" segment on it below!

TREAT YO SELF

Round up your girls up and head to the spa! There's nothing like treating yourself to a nice massage or even just a pedicure. Some local spas offering deals:

King Spa

Hiatus Spa + Retreat

Riviera Spa

Perfect Touch Day Spa

Spavia Day Spa

(Pro-tip: Find some great spa deals on Groupon!)

Looking for Valentine's Day date ideas? Head over here.

© 2018 WFAA-TV