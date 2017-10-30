How to capture the perfect baby photo

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography

Looking to snap the perfect photo of your little angel? WFAA Photojournalist Robin Carter and Jessica Cook with Fat Baby Photography share these helpful tips to make sure you capture memories you'll cherish forever.



BEST TIME

For the best shot, try photographing the baby within the first 7 to 14 days.

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography





A FULL BABY

Make sure the baby isn't hungry. You don’t want them in a “milk coma."

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography





A WARM ENVIRONMENT

Babies don’t like to be cold. Be sure to keep the room warm so the baby will be very warm. Using a heater will help.

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography

NOISY DISTRACTION = CALM BABY

Use a mobile app like Baby Shusher or a white noise machine to help relax and calm the baby for a more productive photo shoot.

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography





SIMPLE IS BEST

It’s challenging enough to get the perfect shot. Keep it simple and basic at first. No need to worry about a cute prop, just focus on your baby. Once you have the basic pictures, move on to something more creative.

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography

NATURAL LIGHTING

As with any shoot, good lighting can make or break the end result. Windows are great if you don’t have lights and they give a very natural look.





Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography

A PROFESSIONAL CAMERA

Even if you have to borrow a professional camera from a friend, getting your hands on a DSLR such as a Nikon or Canon with a professional lens will give you an edge over your phone camera.

Photo: Jessica Cook / Fat Baby Photography





BE SAFE

Get the basic poses for your baby, but don’t put your child in danger for that creative shot. If you do want something really creative, be sure to have a spotter on hand to reach out and grab the baby.



BONUS TIPS!



SWADDLE YOUR BABY

Use cheesecloth, a blanket, or a sheet to swaddle your baby to help set up a successful photo shoot. This will gently keep your baby’s arms out of the way and make them feel safe and secure. You can use a swaddle for single and sibling shots.

GO FOR MULTIPLE ANGLES

You’re likely to get better shots if you try different angles in each pose. Odds are you’ll land a great photo by varying your angles.

THUMB YOUR NOSE AT THE NOSE UP SHOT

Always frame the photo by looking down on the baby’s face and avoid shooting up his or her nose (this advice goes for taking photos of adults, too).

EMBRACE THE MESS

Professional baby photographers know getting the great shot often means enduring a bit of a mess. Babies just go whenever, so don’t let that slow you down in getting the shot.

GO HANDS ON

Professional photographers often use baby’s hands to gently lift his or her face, making it easier to take a photo.

© 2017 WFAA-TV