360 view: Take a tour of Dallas hot spots for Mother's Day brunch

Still haven’t planned a big surprise for mom this Sunday? You’ve still got time, but if you’re thinking about brunch for Mother’s Day, it might be a good idea to grab a reservation now!

Of course, you have endless tasty options around the metro area, but to help you out — WFAA reporter Sebastian Roberston grabbed a 360 camera to give you an interactive, personal tour inside four local favorite spots. (Check out the videos in Chrome on your desktop or click the links for your phone)



#1: Lark in the Park

Take mom out for a nice stroll in Klyde Warren Park then treat her to a yummy Lark in the Park take on eggs benedict. Their brunch menu also features steak and eggs frites, challah french toast and a Ranch Beef Burger.

Click here to check out Lark in the Park's menu.



On your phone? Click to check out the 360 interactive view inside Lark in the Park.







#2: Dallas Farmers Market

In the heart of downtown you’ll find several great ideas for a Mother’s Day brunch at the Dallas Farmers Market including Italian indulgences at Palmieri Cafe. Highlights on the menu include Italian coffee, pastries, and gelato. Does mom love authentic Mexico City fare? Taqueria La Ventana is the place for handmade street tacos, burritos and margaritas.



On your phone? Click to check out the 360 interactive view inside Dallas Farmers Market.

#3: Talouse Cafe & Bar

You may not be able to take you mother to southern France, but you can get her the taste with an omelette provencale. Located off Knox Street in Dallas, you can also take advantage of the French bistro's covered patio to enjoy what's expected to be a a pleasant, sunny day. The regular menu will be available in addition to some specials.



On your phone? Click to check out the 360 interactive view inside Talouse.

#4 Mudhen Meat and Greens

Mother's love a clean yet tasty brunch too. Called a "food hall for health-conscious eats," Mudhen Meat and Greens will serve up a $6 Mama Mimosa from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant, located next to the Dallas Farmers Market, will also have gift baskets available. For more details on what's included in the baskets and their pricing, contact raynor@anotherplanet.com.



On your phone? Click to check out the 360 interactive view inside Mudhen.





