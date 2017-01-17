3 Simple Tips to Live Healthier 2017

The New Year has come and gone and if you are like most, the enthusiasm that carried you through the New Year has waned. However, with a few small adjustments, you can begin to make the kinds of changes that lead to a lifestyle that is sustainable. Here are three simple tips from the Nicholson Clinic to help you live healthier in 2017

Get in your protein. Ladies, you need at least 60 grams daily, 80 grams on days you exercise. Gentlemen, that would be a respective 70 grams and 90 grams for you. Make this interesting, routine and doable. Not only will it feed your body what it needs to rebuild cells and maintain well being, it will fill you up, help regulate insulin response and satisfy your mind's desire for good, clean food.

Do you struggle to eat enough protein? Here are some helpful hints:

• Eggs are a perfect protein to start your day. Don't like eggs? Try low-fat cottage cheese with olives, green onion and grape tomatoes for a tasty, filling and savory breakfast that packs a protein punch.

• Grilled meats are fantastic for a go-to meal in a hurry if you make enough for leftovers. Top with pico de gallo or salsa. Spread it on salad greens. You can even separate into baggies for easy grab-and-go protein.

• Carry packets of tuna or salmon in your purse or in your car. Add in a plastic fork and voila! Instant protein on the run.

• Roasted edamame makes a crunchy snack that satisfies the need to munch.

• Unflavored protein powder, such as ReLaunch™ unflavored whey protein, can be mixed into almost anything. Next time you have soup, pack a protein wallop by stirring some in before eating. Thirsty? Mix protein powder with 12 ounces of water and a pack of Crystal Light. It is delicious, convenient and easy to do in a protein shaker on-the-go.

• Finding the shakes too sweet? Consider decaf instant coffee as a mix in. It mitigates the sweetness and turns your protein shake into an iced latte that keeps you moving toward your goals.

Keep moving. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week. That’s 30 minutes five days a week. Carve out time for physical activity, even if it is broken down into 10 or 15-minute bits.

Keep a food journal. Track what you eat, not forever, but long enough to get a grasp on what and how much you are eating. And finally, reach out for support. When it gets hard (and it will), having your posse backing you up can make the difference between surrender and living to fight another day.

By Sheri Sellars, BSN, RN

Nicholson Clinic Nurse Educator



About the Author

Sheri has known Dr. Nick Nicholson for eight years, working with him for patient care coordination and as an advocate for patient rights. She provides a passionate and supportive education experience to Nicholson Clinic patients regarding both surgical and nonsurgical lifestyle challenges, assisting patients in making the transition into a new way of thinking and a new phase of life. She is pursing her Masters in Nursing Education through Western Governors University.

