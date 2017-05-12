26 great Mother's Day freebies and meal deals

26 Great Mother's Day Deals! From free mimosas to spaghetti and meatballs, there's something for every mom in this list.

Looking for a way to spoil mom this Mother’s Day with either lunch, brunch or dinner? Many of your favorite local restaurants are offering great deals that easy.



Here are just a few that we found.



Bahama Breeze

If you buy $50 in gift cards, you get $30 in bonus gift cards. The latter break down into two $10 dine-in bonus cards and one $10 to-go bonus card. The first bonus card is valid May 29 through July 31, the second July 1 through August 31 and the third from May 29 through August 31.

Benihana is offering a $10 free gift card to Mom if you buy $50 in gift cards. As a special treat, many Benihana locations are also offering a “Be The Chef” package. With this Mother’s Day deal, Mom gets to be behind the grill with a real Benihana chef and learn how to make the chain’s signature meal.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Just buy $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus gift card good from May 15 through June 17.

Boston Market

Every guest who dines on Mother’s Day will receive a coupon for a free cookie on his or her next visit (redeemable May 15 through 31 while supplies last). For those looking to treat Mom to a home-style meal on Mother’s Day, guests can enjoy $5 off Family Meals (for four or more people) on Mother’s Day.

Bravo Cucina Italiana.

Buy $100 in gift cards, and get a free $25 gift card as a thank-you.

Carrabba’s

Check out Carrabba’s special Mother’s Day menu. Get a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 purchased in gift cards.

Champps Kitchen + Bar

All moms who dine at Champps from May 12 through May 14 get a $15 bonus card to use on their next meal.

Cinnabon

If your mom is a nurse, make sure she takes advantage of the pre-Mother’s Day offer of a free Cinnabon ClassicRoll, MiniBon or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites, to nurses presenting their medical ID badge, good through May 12.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

On May 14, with a $10 purchase, guests get a free dessert and one free kid’s meal per adult.

Doubletree by Hilton

Check out the Mother’s Day brunch at your local Doubletree by Hilton, where Mom gets a free mimosa to start the celebration.

Fleming’s

Celebrate Mom with this steakhouse’s three-course Mother’s Day brunch—only $47.95. Through May 14, get a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 in gift cards ordered.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Dine at Fogo on Mother’s Day, and receive a complimentary gift card to use on dinner or lunch later. And while we’re talking gift cards, buy $125 in them here, and get a $25 gift card free. This offer is good until Father’s Day.

Hooters

If your mom isn’t the brunch type, check out the Mother’s Day menu at Hooters, where Mom gets a free entrée with a drink purchase.

Macaroni Grill

Enjoy a $19.99 prix fixe menu on May 13 and May 14. This special includes salad, a choice of one entrée and choice of one dessert. In addition, all moms who eat at Macaroni Grill on Mother’s Day weekend will receive a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entrée to be used at their next visit before May 31. And if you’d like to send Mom a gift card instead, Macaroni Grill is offering 25% off eGift cards through May 14.

Marble Slab

Treat mom to an ice cream cake! Get $3 off with the online code MOM17.

Mimi’s Cafe

Celebrate with a three-course meal for $18.99, $5 mimosas and a free take-home gift. Plus, Mimi’s will also give Mom a free entrée offer good for her next visit.

Medieval Times

Wouldn’t Mom love a turkey leg? Throw in some jousting and what mom wouldn’t love to the day at Medieval Times. Just use the code MOM17 when you make your reservation online.

Outback Steakhouse

Grab Mom $50 in gift cards, and you’ll get a $10 bonus gift card for yourself. From May 12 through May 14, Outback is offering a special menu. Prices start at $18.99.

Ruby Tuesday

Buy $50 in gift cards in a restaurant (not online), and you’ll get a bonus gift card good for $15.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris wants Mom to come back for a second visit. Pick up a free $25 gift card with the purchase of an entrée on Mother’s Day.

Spaghetti Warehouse

On May 14, purchase a meal, and Mom gets a free to-go order of spaghetti and meatballs.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Check out the special MOM box, only available May 12 through May 14. Nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like a breakfast-in-bed box of four luscious cupcakes.

Starbucks

There’s nothing like a half-price Frappuccino to say, “I love you, Mom.” Pick one up between 3 and 6 p.m. every day from May 5 to May 14.

TCBY

Moms love froyo. TCBY knows that, and has a free cup of yogurt just waiting for her as a Mother’s Day freebie.

True Food Kitchen Take mom to this healthy restaurant for brunch, and she’ll receive a special gift: A packet of lavender seeds that complements the special cocktail the restaurant has brewed up for Mother’s Day.

Wienerschnitzel There’s a free chili dog, small fries and small soda awaiting any woman who can prove she’s a mom. Family photos will do the job, but the kids would probably rather come along to prove it in person.

