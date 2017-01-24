Get your Oscar scorecard ready! The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are in and, like every year, the list contains a few surprises.

It was a big morning for “La La Land,” as the acclaimed movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone earned a slew of Oscar nominations.

Past nominees and winners like Dev Patel, Denzel Washington and Jeff Bridges were also honored.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, Feb. 26 on WFAA and will be hosted by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Hell or High Water"

"Moonlight"

"Fences"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis -- "Fences"

Naomie Harris -- "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman -- "Lion"

Octavia Spencer -- "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13th"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield -- "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen -- "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington -- "Fences"

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert -- "Elle"

Ruth Negga -- "Loving"

Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"

Emma Stone -- "La La Land"

Meryl Streep -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Production Design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Costume Design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature “Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia” Animated Short “Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper” Adapted Screenplay: “Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight” Original Screenplay “Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women” Best Documentary Short Subject “Extremist”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani My Homeland”

“The White Helmets” Best Live-Action Short Film “Ennemis Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode” Best Foreign Language Film “A Man Called Ove”

“Land of Mine”

“Tanna”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann” Film Editing “Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight” Sound Editing “Arrival”

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully” Sound Mixing “Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One”

“13 Hours” Original Score “Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers” Original Song Audition

Can’t Stop the Feeling

City of Stars

Empty Chair

How Far I’ll Go Makeup and Hair “A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

