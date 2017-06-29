WFAA's Fair Park Fourth

WFAA is set to broadcast a one-hour television special from historic Fair Park in Dallas celebrating Independence Day. (Photo: WFAA)

WFAA is set to broadcast a one-hour television special from historic Fair Park in Dallas celebrating Independence Day.

WFAA Anchors Cynthia Izaguirre and Joe Trahan will host the station’s televised coverage of “Fair Park Fourth” at 9 p. m. on July 4, from the Cotton Bowl. Lauren Zakalik will also be on hand supplying reports from in and around the stadium. News 8 at 10 p. m. will follow the locally produced program.

“Fair Park Fourth” is a mixture of talented local artists including country crossover sensation Delta Rae; from KTCK (The Ticket), “Muser” George Dunham and his band, The Bird Dogs; from “The Voice, ” rising country music star Holly Tucker; plus a few surprises.

The event at Fair Park is free to the public. The Cotton Bowl is open to watch the fireworks display, which is scheduled to close the television broadcast on WFAA.

For details about what entertainment will be available at Fair Park in Dallas, CLICK HERE.

This Marks Sixth Consecutive Year the Station Has Produced a July 4th 9 p.m. Prime Time Broadcast

© 2017 WFAA-TV