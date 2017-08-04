WFAA
Weekend events: August 3-6

Maria Cruz, WFAA 11:26 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our list of events:

Successful Bridges Fashion Show

  • Friday, August 4, 2017: 12 p.m.

Agricultural Workshop

  • Friday, August 4, 2017: Farm tour: 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 5, 2017: Workshop: 8:30 a.m.
  • Tickets: $20 on Friday and free on Saturday

Let’s Play Gaming Expo

  • Saturday, August 5, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Sunday, August 6, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Click here for ticket information

Hispanic Business Convention of Texas

  • Friday, August 3, 2017: 7 a.m.
  • Saturday, August 4, 2017: 7 a.m.
  • Sunday, August 5, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
  • Click here for details on the itinerary
  • Tickets start at $50

Champions Day Hawaiian Falls

  • Saturday, August 5, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
  • Champions get free admission from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Highland Village Farmers Market

  • Sunday, August 6, 2017: 10 a.m.

Healthy Bodies, Healthy Souls Fair

  • Sunday, August 6, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Free admission

