Weekend events: August 3-6

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our list of events:
Successful Bridges Fashion Show
- Friday, August 4, 2017: 12 p.m.
- Friday, August 4, 2017: Farm tour: 6 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5, 2017: Workshop: 8:30 a.m.
- Tickets: $20 on Friday and free on Saturday
- Saturday, August 5, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Sunday, August 6, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Click here for ticket information
Hispanic Business Convention of Texas
- Friday, August 3, 2017: 7 a.m.
- Saturday, August 4, 2017: 7 a.m.
- Sunday, August 5, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
- Click here for details on the itinerary
- Tickets start at $50
- Saturday, August 5, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
- Champions get free admission from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Highland Village Farmers Market
- Sunday, August 6, 2017: 10 a.m.
Healthy Bodies, Healthy Souls Fair
- Sunday, August 6, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Free admission
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs