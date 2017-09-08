WFAA
Weekend Events: September 8-10

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:08 AM. CDT September 08, 2017

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in North Texas:

Mecum Dallas 2017

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2017 through Saturday, September 9, 2017
  • To find out more information and see featured Dallas lots go here

International Hindi Convention

  • Friday, September 8, 2017: 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
  • To learn more about registering or donating go here

Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • To learn more about registering or donating go here

5K Run for Life

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • More information, including location and how to register, can be found here

Indoor Flea Market

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • Shoppers are encouraged to take cash, as most vendors do not accept credit cards
  • Location and contact information can be found here

9/11 Heroes Run

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. / 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:35 a.m.
  • Information about registration and location is available here

DPD Coffee with Cops

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Enjoy free coffee and get to know your Neighborhood Police Officers
  • Coffee with Cops will be held at the following locations:
  • Central Division McDonald's – 1000 Commerce St, 75202
  • Northeast Division McDonald's – 5934 Abrams Rd, 75231
  • Southeast Division McDonald's – 8055 S. Loop 12, 75217
  • Southwest Division McDonald's – 2747 Fort Worth Ave, 75211
  • Northwest Division McDonald's – 2475 Royal Ln, 75229
  • North Central Division McDonald's – 18121 Marsh Ln, 75287
  • South Central Division McDonald's – 310 W. Kiest Blvd, 75224

Free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course

  • Saturday, September 9, 2017: First session starts at 9 a.m. / Second session starts at 1 p.m.
  • Hosted by the Greenville Police Department
  • More information can be found here

