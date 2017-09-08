Weekend Events: September 8-10

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in North Texas:
- Wednesday, September 6, 2017 through Saturday, September 9, 2017
- To find out more information and see featured Dallas lots go here
International Hindi Convention
- Friday, September 8, 2017: 4 p.m.
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
- To learn more about registering or donating go here
Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
- To learn more about registering or donating go here
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
- More information, including location and how to register, can be found here
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.
- Shoppers are encouraged to take cash, as most vendors do not accept credit cards
- Location and contact information can be found here
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. / 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:35 a.m.
- Information about registration and location is available here
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Enjoy free coffee and get to know your Neighborhood Police Officers
- Coffee with Cops will be held at the following locations:
- Central Division McDonald's – 1000 Commerce St, 75202
- Northeast Division McDonald's – 5934 Abrams Rd, 75231
- Southeast Division McDonald's – 8055 S. Loop 12, 75217
- Southwest Division McDonald's – 2747 Fort Worth Ave, 75211
- Northwest Division McDonald's – 2475 Royal Ln, 75229
- North Central Division McDonald's – 18121 Marsh Ln, 75287
- South Central Division McDonald's – 310 W. Kiest Blvd, 75224
Free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course
- Saturday, September 9, 2017: First session starts at 9 a.m. / Second session starts at 1 p.m.
- Hosted by the Greenville Police Department
- More information can be found here
