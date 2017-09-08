Weekend Events: September 8-10

Cup of coffee (Photo: Thinkstock, Julia_Sudnitskaya)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in North Texas:

Mecum Dallas 2017

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 through Saturday, September 9, 2017

To find out more information and see featured Dallas lots go here

International Hindi Convention

Friday, September 8, 2017: 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 7:30 a.m.

To learn more about registering or donating go here

Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.

To learn more about registering or donating go here

5K Run for Life

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.

More information, including location and how to register, can be found here

Indoor Flea Market

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 8 a.m.

Shoppers are encouraged to take cash, as most vendors do not accept credit cards

Location and contact information can be found here

9/11 Heroes Run

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. / 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:35 a.m.

Information about registration and location is available here

DPD Coffee with Cops

Saturday, September 9, 2017: 9 a.m.

Enjoy free coffee and get to know your Neighborhood Police Officers

Coffee with Cops will be held at the following locations:

Central Division McDonald's – 1000 Commerce St, 75202

Northeast Division McDonald's – 5934 Abrams Rd, 75231

Southeast Division McDonald's – 8055 S. Loop 12, 75217

Southwest Division McDonald's – 2747 Fort Worth Ave, 75211

Northwest Division McDonald's – 2475 Royal Ln, 75229

North Central Division McDonald's – 18121 Marsh Ln, 75287

South Central Division McDonald's – 310 W. Kiest Blvd, 75224

Free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course

Saturday, September 9, 2017: First session starts at 9 a.m. / Second session starts at 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Greenville Police Department

More information can be found here

© 2017 WFAA-TV