Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
- Thursday, September 21, 2017: 11:30 a.m.
- The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will host a panel discussion recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month
- Thursday, September 21, 2017: 5 p.m.
- This free educational festival uses music and art as means to raise peace awareness
- Thursday, September 21, 2017: 5 p.m.
- Friday, September 22, 2017: 5 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 11 a.m.
- Enjoy authentic German food, Dachshund races, souvenirs, music, dancing and more
- Friday, September 22, 2017: 4 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 6 a.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 2017: 6 a.m.
- Enjoy a great variety of food, special activities for children, sky divers, a firework show and much more
- Friday, September 22, 2017: 12 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 11 a.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 2017: 12 p.m.
- Enjoy authentically-made food, music, dancing and more
Competition for Dallas-Area Special Olympic Athletes
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8 a.m.
- Nearly 500 Special Olympic athletes will compete at the annual Area 10 bocce and softball competitions
Flights of our Fathers Air Show and Fly-In
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8:15 a.m.
- All-day activities include WWII re-enactors, static display of vintage and military aircrafts, a car and motorcycle show, and more
- The air show will take place at 1 p.m.
Paschal High School March-a-Thon
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
- At the end of the parade, the Paschal High School Band and Color Guard members will meet up with the Arlington Heights High School marching band for their annual battle of the drum lines
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Bring your pet or volunteer to walk a shelter pet during this fun run/walk benefitting the Cleburne Animal Services
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Frontiers of Flight Museum joins Women In Aviation to celebrate Girls In Aviation Day
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 2017: 10 a.m.
- This family-friendly event will feature music, food, on-site activities, adoptable dogs, a giant tennis ball dispenser and more
- Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Enjoy multiple car shows and the opportunity to see the Cavanaugh Flight Museum aircraft fly over the skies in Addison
