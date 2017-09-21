Plano Balloon Festival (Coutesy VisitPlano.com)

Check out the following events taking place in North Texas this weekend:

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Thursday, September 21, 2017: 11:30 a.m.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will host a panel discussion recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month

Peace Day NTX

Thursday, September 21, 2017: 5 p.m.

This free educational festival uses music and art as means to raise peace awareness

Fort Worth Oktoberfest

Thursday, September 21, 2017: 5 p.m.

Friday, September 22, 2017: 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 11 a.m.

Enjoy authentic German food, Dachshund races, souvenirs, music, dancing and more

Plano Balloon Festival

Friday, September 22, 2017: 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 6 a.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2017: 6 a.m.

Enjoy a great variety of food, special activities for children, sky divers, a firework show and much more

Find tickets here

Greek Food Festival of Dallas

Friday, September 22, 2017: 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2017: 12 p.m.

Enjoy authentically-made food, music, dancing and more

Find tickets here

Competition for Dallas-Area Special Olympic Athletes

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8 a.m.

Nearly 500 Special Olympic athletes will compete at the annual Area 10 bocce and softball competitions

Flights of our Fathers Air Show and Fly-In

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8:15 a.m.

All-day activities include WWII re-enactors, static display of vintage and military aircrafts, a car and motorcycle show, and more

The air show will take place at 1 p.m.

Paschal High School March-a-Thon

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 8:30 a.m.

At the end of the parade, the Paschal High School Band and Color Guard members will meet up with the Arlington Heights High School marching band for their annual battle of the drum lines

Paws for a Cause

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 9 a.m.

Bring your pet or volunteer to walk a shelter pet during this fun run/walk benefitting the Cleburne Animal Services

Museum Day Live!

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.

Frontiers of Flight Museum joins Women In Aviation to celebrate Girls In Aviation Day

Find tickets here

Give a Fetch

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2017: 10 a.m.

This family-friendly event will feature music, food, on-site activities, adoptable dogs, a giant tennis ball dispenser and more

Wheels and Warbirds

Saturday, September 23, 2017: 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2017: 10 a.m.

Enjoy multiple car shows and the opportunity to see the Cavanaugh Flight Museum aircraft fly over the skies in Addison

Find tickets here

