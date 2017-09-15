Weekend Events: September 15-17

Addison Oktoberfest (Photo: WFAA)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in North Texas? We have some suggestions:

Addison Oktoberfest

Thursday, September 14, 2017: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, September 15, 2017: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, September 17, 2017: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Information on tickets can be found here

Sachse Police and Fire Departments Public Safety Day

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of what you can expect to see and experience at this event: Police & Fire vehicle and equipment displays Guided tours of the police and fire departments Texas DPS helicopter - fly in and landing Rappelling & CPR demonstrations Carter Blood Care donation center with a "Battle of the Badges" blood donation drive. Sachse Animal Shelter Pet adoption specials Kid Print and DNA packets for your child's protection K-9 search demonstrations Police Motorcycle (cone course) demonstration Police Volunteers, CERT and RACES displays Finger print demonstration Free hotdogs, chips, drinks and a Bounce House



Fort Worth Police Department’s Northwest Community Safety Fair

Free to the public

Events include: Crime prevention and public safety exhibits A children’s area with games and activities Bike helmet giveaways Free snow cones McGruff the Crime Dog Health and well-being exhibits



McKinney Hispanic Heritage Festival

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event includes music, games, food and special performances by Mariachis

Children are invited to participate in a free coloring contest for the chance to win a new bicycle

Information on tickets can be found here

Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$10 admission (includes entertainment)

NOH8 Open Photoshoot

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dadgum Kids Cancer

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Benefiting Wipe Out Kids Cancer

Picnic at the Park

Saturday, September 16, 2017: 6:30 p.m.

The whole family can enjoy dinner and drinks under the stadium lights while watching the Texas rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels on the big screen

Lakewood Brewing Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

Sunday, September 17, 2017: 2 p.m.

More information can be found here

